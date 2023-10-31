The Senate on Tuesday teed up a final confirmation vote on former Treasury Secretary Jack Lew to become the new U.S. ambassador to Israel, setting up him to take on the critical role amid the country’s battle against Hamas.

Senators voted 53-44 on a final procedural vote, with two Republicans joining with every present Democrat to advance his nomination. A vote on final passage is expected this afternoon after the Senate moved expeditiously on his nomination following Hamas’s attack on Israel earlier this month.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said earlier in the day that confirming Lew, who previously served as Treasury secretary under former President Obama, “will be one of the most important and consequential nomination votes the Senate has taken in a long time.”

“The need to confirm Mr. Lew is plain and irrefutable: Israel is in crisis, America needs to stand with her, and a most urgent and obvious step would be to ensure that we have an ambassador in place,” Schumer said, lauding the work of the U.S. embassy staff in Jerusalem that he saw first hand during his recent visit to Israel.

“But it was clear when we went there that Israel needs an ambassador from the U.S., especially at this time,” Schumer added.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee last week advanced Lew’s nomination in a 12-9 vote. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was the lone Republican on the panel to support him. Republicans expressed opposition to Lew, pointing especially at his hand in the Obama administration’s work on the Iran nuclear deal in 2015.

“He’s got a really hard job going into this environment,” Sen. John Thune (S.D.), the No. 2 Senate Republican, said on Tuesday. “We need an ambassador there.”

Tom Nides, the former U.S. Ambassador to Israel, left the post in July.

Lew’s pending confirmation comes at a critical time as Israel escalates its war against Hamas in Gaza. The Israeli military reportedly fought Hamas gunmen across their tunnel network on Tuesday.

It also comes during a crucial stretch on Capitol Hill as House and Senate members battle over how to fund the U.S. ally.

The House is set to vote later this week on a bill that would greenlight $14 billion in aid to Israel, coupled with cuts to the IRS that were passed last year as part of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Senate leaders on Monday indicated the proposal from Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) would be dead on arrival in the Senate over the cuts.

“It’s a non-starter. It’s a poison pill,” Foreign Relations Committee Chair Ben Cardin (D-Md.) told reporters.

Schumer said on the Senate floor that he was “deeply troubled” by the bill, which he deemed “woefully inadequate” over the lack of Ukraine funding and the IRA cuts.

“The House GOP bill is woefully inadequate and has the hard right’s fingerprints all over it: it makes aid for Israel, who has just faced the worst terrorist attack in its history, contingent on poison pills that reward rich tax cheats,” Schumer said. “In short, it makes it much, much harder to pass aid for Israel.”

The Biden administration’s request for a supplemental package includes $61 billion to boost Ukraine’s war efforts against Russia, $14 billion for Israel and $14 billion to boost security at the border. Thune told reporters that there is a “significant” number of Senate Republicans who view efforts to fund Israel, Ukraine, the border and Taiwan as interconnected as leaders continue to push for the items to be linked together against calls by a growing number of conservatives.

“We want a broader package,” Thune said. “There is a significant number of Republicans in the Senate who believe that these are all linked and that these are all vital national security interests and priorities of the United States.”

“This sort of axis of evil that’s developed between Russia, China and Iran … is something that needs to be addressed in its totality and therefore there ought to be a broader package,” Thune added. “There’s broad and deep bipartisan support for Israel, and the other issues — not so much. It gets a little bit more complicated when you start adding those other pieces to it.”