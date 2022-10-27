Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman is expected to get a boost from President Biden and former President Obama just two weeks from the midterms.

A senior Pennsylvania Democrat told The Hill Biden and Obama will stump for Fetterman and Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro on Nov. 5.

Axios was the first to report on the visits.

Fetterman is competing against Republican nominee Mehmet Oz, a celebrity doctor, in a Senate race that’s tightened recently and will play an influential role in the power balance of the upper chamber.

A CNN poll released on Monday shows Fetterman, the state’s lieutenant governor, with the edge, earning 51 percent of support among likely voters surveyed to Oz’s 45 percent.

