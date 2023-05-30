Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) speaks to Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) following the final votes of the week on Friday, September 30, 2022.

House GOP leaders are racing to secure support for the debt ceiling deal that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) struck with President Biden as they face growing criticism from Republicans.

The bill needs a simple majority to clear the House and head to the Senate, and many Democrats are expected to support the measure, helping it to get across the finish line in a slim GOP majority.

But Republican leaders face political pressure to have as many Republican votes as possible in favor of the legislation — preferably having more Republicans vote for the bill than Democrats. Anything less than a majority of the 222 House Republicans voting for the bill would be politically devastating for GOP leadership.

Republicans are already announcing their intent to oppose the bill ahead of Wednesday’s high-profile vote, ranging from hardline conservative members of the House Freedom Caucus — like Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) — to a freshman member who was a top recruit for Republican leadership in the 2022 election cycle, Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas).

Here are the House Republicans who say they will vote against the bill.

Republican ‘no’ votes

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.)

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.)

Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.)

Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.)

Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.)

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.)

Rep. Russell Fry (R-S.C.)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Bob Good (R-Va.)

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas)

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.)

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.)

Rep. Mary Miller (R-Ill.)

Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.)

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.)

Rep. Matt Rosendale (R-Mont.)

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas)

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-Fla.)

Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.)

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-Texas)

Rep. Mike Collins (R-Ga.)

Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas)

Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.)

Potential Republican ‘no’ votes

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.)

Burchett’s office told The Hill that the congressman “is currently leaning no,” but he “is still reading through the full bill text before making a final decision.”

“He is glad Speaker McCarthy is keeping his promise to allow members adequate time to read the text of the bill before voting on it so they can make informed decisions, unlike the previous Congress,” his office added.

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-La.)

Higgins, a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, has not declared himself a “no” on the debt limit bill, but on Sunday he wrote on Twitter “When career politicians from both parties are messaging a win, the American people are losing.”

Updated at 2:59 p.m.