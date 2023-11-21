Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-Calif.) on Tuesday announced she would not seek reelection in 2024.

“I’m choosing this beautiful season of Thanksgiving to announce that I will not seek reelection and I do so with a heart filled with unending gratitude to you, my magnificent constituents,” Eshoo said in a video announcing her retirement.

Eshoo, 80, was first elected to the House of Representatives in 1992. She was the first woman and Democrat to represent her district, she said.

“For three decades, you’ve given me your trust, and I’ve given every fiber of my being to live up to the sacred trust in every way possible,” Eshoo said.

“I’m very proud of the body of bipartisan work I’ve been able to achieve on your behalf in the Congress,” she said.

DEVELOPING.