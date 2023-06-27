President Biden walks with former President Obama on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia during a midterms campaign rally. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

President Biden is set to host former President Obama at the White House for lunch on Tuesday, the White House announced.

The lunch comes as Biden has stepped up his fundraising efforts ahead of his first 2024 campaign finance report in July. He is set to fundraiser in Chevy Chase, Md., a suburb of Washington, D.C., later on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Biden will travel to Chicago — Obama’s hometown — for a speech on the economy and for fundraisers.

The Biden campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment on whether Obama will join Biden at the Chevy Chase or Chicago fundraisers.

The president talks often with the former president and Obama occasionally visits the White House. Their last conversation that was announced by the White House was earlier this month, when the two spoke on the phone ahead of the vote to raise the debt ceiling.

While Biden did not provide details about that call, the legislation passed the Senate soon after and the president celebrated a major bipartisan win.

Obama visited the White House in April 2022 for the anniversary of the Affordable Care Act, which passed under his presidency and when Biden was vice president. Obama also attended his presidential portrait unveiling in September 2022.

Obama lent his star power to Democrats during the midterm elections when he rallied with Biden and now-Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) in Philadelphia in early November. The former president is expected to similarly assist Biden with his reelection campaign and boost other Democrats in 2024.