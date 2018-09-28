Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

Here in the CSRA, aspects of Hispanic culture surrounds us daily. Whether it’s food, music or art, the Garden City has it all.

We talked with some Hispanic natives who shared their story.

“It’s my culture, but it is also your culture,” Ricardo Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez along with his mother and brothers packed their bags to experience the American Dream back in the early 1990’s. After spending a short time in Las Vegas, Rodriguez’s mom thought Augusta would be a better place to raise her family. And here in the Garden City… Rodriguez accomplished one of his lifetime goals: He earned a high school degree: “I didn’t speak English at all, so I had to learn as if I were in Kindergarten.”

After graduating, he knew he had to make something of himself. That’s when he joined a construction crew… building bridges most people drive over daily: “… over the Laney Walker Road and over the bridge that goes into South Carolina.”

Flash forward 18 years, Rodriguez owns and operates his own construction business– Lux Drywall Services. His company has brought to life several key projects– Like Augusta National’s brand new gift shop. Rodriguez has even been a part of changing the area skyline. His company helped build parts of SRP Park and the offices spaces near the stadium.

North East across the Caribbean Sea sits the island of Puerto Rico. That’s where you’ll find Alexis Almodovar’s history. Born in America, he lived in the U.S. territory as a teenager: “We are Taino Indian. We are Spanish, and we are African. We have a lot of that culture in us.”

Living in the Garden City for a decade, Almodovar dedicates his time to volunteer work. He serves as a translator at Glenn Hills Middle School and tutors students: “As Puerto Ricans, our contributions, what we give her is our love of food, our love for music, our love for arts and crafts.”

He explains his heritage, and for some– livelihood– is to create. It’s not uncommon to find artwork like this in Puerto Rico– made of materials that come right from the land. Like Almodovar’s mofongo maker: “This belongs to my mom. It has been in the family for so many years, and it was passed on to me.”

Food: Another Puerto Rican staple. Almodovar’s family has used this for decades to prepare fried plantains– something you can taste at Augusta’s annual Hispanic Festival.

Filled with every Latino and Hispanic foods, art and music that you can imagine, it’s an event that attracts people who live outside of the CSRA: “I remember the Hispanic Festival when I first came here. It was very small. Nowadays, we have about 10,000 people that show up.”

Rodriguez and Almodovar believe in the importance of never forgetting where you came from: Passing on traditions to the younger generation.

“Soy borticua pa’que tu lo sepas,” Almodvar said. (“I am Puerto Rican, so you can know.”)

“My two sons… They were born here, but they love the culture,” Rodriguez said.

You can get a taste of the lifestyle on October 9th at the 26th annual Hispanic Festival.