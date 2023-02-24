(WJBF) – WJBF NewsChannel 6 is proud to present Honoring Black History: Sharing Our Stories.

In this special presentation, we are going to introduce you to some people and places across the CSRA that have meant so much to black history.

Beginning with the history buried within Cedar Grove Cemetery. More than two centuries ago, the city of Augusta built Cedar Grove. It was an all-black cemetery not far from where whites were laid to rest. Often times their lives were inextricably tied. Renetta DuBose highlights the lives of some of those buried in that cemetery.

A local military veteran is working to make sure an all-black cemetery in Columbia County is not forgotten. Brandon Dawson has a look at what he’s doing to make sure people know it’s there.

2023 marks the 56th anniversary of desegregation at the Medical College of Georgia. Tiffany Hobbs has a look back at how that happened and the progress that has been made since.

MCG has scholarships to promote diversity in its classes. You can find information about that and how to donate at MCGFoundation.org.

The Center for African-American History, Art and Culture is located in the historic Immanuel Institute at the corner of York Street and Richland Avenue in Aiken, South Carolina. The center is open on weekdays providing a place to learn about African-American culture in Aiken. The Immanuel Institute is on the National Register of Historic Places. The center hosts lecture series, art shows, traveling exhibits and other special events every year. Brandon Dawson has a look inside and finds out why the center is so important to so many.

The Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History is located at 1116 Phillips Street in Augusta.

It’s in the home where Ms. Laney lived most of her life. Guided tours are available at the museum on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 dollars for seniors and military and their families, and $3 dollars for kids ages 4-to-17.

Most people know about the high school named for Ms. Laney in Augusta. But one of the most prominent schools for black students in the south in the 19th and early 20th centuries was in Edgefield County. Hannah Litteer explains why you may have heard of the old Bettis Academy and Junior College, but you may not know the significance of the name.

The Biddle Hall Museum on the Bettis Academy campus is open from Noon until 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

When you think entertainment in Augusta, you may think James Brown or even Jessye Norman. There’s also the man who founded the first performing arts school in Augusta…Tyrone Butler. NewsChannel 6’s Karlton T. Clay has more on the rich history of the Augusta Mini Theatre.

They’re currently raising money to build a 150-seat theater. They need to raise $2.5 million. If you’re interested in helping out, contact the mini theater.

Springfield Baptist Church is located in the heart of Augusta, at 12th and Reynolds Streets. The white building has been there since 1844 when it was moved from Greene Street. The brick building was built in 1897. Morehouse College was founded in the basement of Springfield Baptist Church in 1867. It was then called Augusta Institute. The college moved to Atlanta in 1879 and was renamed more house in 1913. The church continues to have services every Sunday.

We hope you learned something you may not have known about this area’s rich African-American history.