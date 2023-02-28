THOMSON, Ga. (WJBF) — At Norris Elementary, students brought Black History Month to life with their live museum.

Each student chose an African American person in history from the past or present. They then showcased the individuals’ accomplishments that they’ve contributed to our society.

“It’s important for kids to do these things so that we won’t forget. We want kids to remember the past as well as focus on how the past has led to our history and the legacy that they hold,” said teacher Pamesha Ivey.

Parents were lined up for the event and got to walk around and see students representing different people for Black History Month. The kids stayed in character the whole time.

“Kids have worked extremely hard. Both them and their parents and teachers here at Norris Elementary School, as well as our administrative staff to make this happen. Words can’t explain how happy I am for my students,” said Ivey.

Students loved showing off what they’ve learned.

“Who are you supposed to be?“

“Mariah Carey, she was born March the 27th, in 1970 in Huntington New York,” said student Natyllei Huff.

“I am Jackie Robinson, I was born on January 31st, 1919, and I’m mainly known as being the first African American Major League Baseball Player since 1889,” said student Gabriel Desario.

“Hello, I hope you have had a great day today so far. I am Alice Walker, and you will learn a little bit about my life. I was born February 9th, 1944, in Eatonton, Georgia,” said student Ja’Kyriah Heath.

The event was fun and educational. Even some of the parents joined in to help the students. At the end of the day though it was all about the kids going home with a message.

“No matter where you come from, no matter what’s happening with you, that you can be these people, that you can make a difference,” said Ivey.

There were a lot of very talented kids at the event, so we left a video below to show more of the live museum.