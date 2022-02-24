AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – SheaButter Empowerment is a brand that aims to empower the Afrocentric community and and celebrate its culture.

Over the years, SheaButter Empowerment has organized several events, from back-to-school bashes to Juneteenth celebrations.

Now, SheaButter Empowerment is holding an event called “Black History Month: Back to Our Roots” at Pendleton King Park on Sunday, February 27 from noon to 6 p.m.

The event is free and will feature over 20 vendors, food, entertainment for kids, a fashion show, live entertainment, and more.

You can also learn more about voting and even register to vote at the event.

For organizer Martika Jackson, doing something to celebrate Black History Month was very important.

“I wanted to do Black History Month this year solely because we need it. There’s not too many events going on quite like mine and it’s just to encourage us to love ourselves and embrace our roots,” said Jackson.

Jackson wants to thank all of the event’s sponsors and contributors, including Fairytale Dreams of Augusta, Rich Kangz Entertainment, Props and Heroes, Stephen Smith, Jasmine Padgett, Ricky Prestige Leverett, Jr., Katrenia Turner, Georgia Shift, and Cricket Wireless.

“Black History Month: Back to Our Roots” is shaping up to be something special and SheaButter Empowerment, LLC says it will continue to bring more events like this to the CSRA in the future.