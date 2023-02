AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Augusta Parks and Recreation Department will host a Black History Month Celebration on February 23, 2023, at 10am to commemorate the contributions of the African American culture.

The event will be at McDuffie Woods Community Center located at 3431 Old McDuffie Rd.

Rev.Anthony Booker, Pastor of Broadway Baptist Church, will be the guest speaker.

The community is invited to attend.