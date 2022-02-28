AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – For Black History Month, two teachers at Academy of Richmond County went above and beyond to make sure that students had easy access to history.

Going on field trips lately has been difficult due to COVID-19, so for the first time ever the ARC Black History month museum was born.

“We were sitting around deciding what we were going to do for Black History Month and then we caught the idea that maybe we should do an in school field trip and so the idea of a museum came about and then we just went from there,” said Teacher, Eriq Hearn.

The theme of the museum is health and wellness in the Black Community. The museum features several exhibits on joy, education, mental health, and more.

“It’s a self guided tour, a lot of our exhibits are virtual, so they can scan qr codes and that is where they’ll find sways and on the sway you’ll have a bunch of different information from videos to texts to poetry,” said English teacher, Niajah Moore.

Students have been very appreciative of the ARC Black History Museum, and it’s the type of thing they hope to see more of in the future.

“I think a lot of my students have been very impressed, they’re like we need to do this every year, so it’s been really fantastic just to get the kids engaged in this way for Black History through a hands on experience, with a little local history as well,” said Moore.

“It’s kind of cool to see them light up, especially when they look at the old yearbooks since the school was integrated in the 60’s and so they can see how the school use to look demographically to how it looks currently which has been a really cool thing,” said Hearn.

The Museum will be up until Friday March 4th so there’s still plenty of time for students and teachers to come and visit, and the two teachers are thankful for the support they receive in setting up the Black History Museum.

“Any and every teacher and administrator who has helped in this process and my co collaborator Mr. Hearn, we have worked really hard to bring this to the students and so we hope that everyone enjoys,” said Moore.