AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – This might make you think of Spring: Jim Nantz, the voice of the Masters, back in Augusta.

“Listen I don’t think there is a place in this country that I kind of feel a stronger tie to than Augusta,” said Nantz.

And Nantz also has ties to the work being done by Via Cognitive Health. He was on hand to tour its new facility that will offer daily courses and programs for individuals living with early to moderate stages of dementia.

“Studies are showing that cognitive stimulation and doing things that really challenge a brain’s ability to think are so important for brain health,” said Jennifer Pennington, Executive Director of Via Cognitive Health.

Nantz is an expert on covering the Masters but also knows a bit about brain health. He started his own Alzheimer’s research center in Texas after his father’s death of from the disease. “This effort here with Via is a head of its time and this is going to become I can see it already it’s going to become the model for other cities around the country they’re going to be coming to Augusta to see how they did it,” he said.

And at Via, they felt like champions having Jim Nantz and his expertise paying a visit.

“They’re doing a lot of great research trying to find a cure for Alzheimer’s there just couldn’t be any one better especially in Augusta to be able to come and talk about Alzheimer’s we’ve very excited,” said Pennington.

Leave it to Augusta to be ahead of everyone else with a center like this,” said Nantz.

The new center will be open in February in plenty of time for Jim’s next visit to town.