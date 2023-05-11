AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Georgia Cancer Center is expecting lots of people to come out this weekend for its 5th annual Unite in the Fight Against Cancer Walk.

The event starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, May 13th at 1410 Laney Walker Boulevard.

The free, 1.5-mile walk is meant to support cancer survivors and is also a way to honor the memory of loved ones who died from cancer.

It will also bring awareness to all 28 types of cancer the center treats.

Donations made by people involved will go toward improving patient care and support services.

So far, organizers say they are nearing their goal of raising $75,000 dollars, and believe that it could be a record year.

Al Dallas, the Administrator and Chief of Staff at the Georgia Cancer Center, said,”In the last couple of years, doing outdoor fundraising, large group gathering has been challenging. And so our fundraising was less and we were able to award less dollars. The fact that we’re raising a substantial amount this year tells me the goodness that’s out there.”

You can donate at the event, or in advance by clicking here.