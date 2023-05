AUGUSTA (WJBF) – May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month and the Georgia Cancer Center is taking a unique approach to help you from getting it.

It’s implementing a pilot program called ‘Sun Smart, Skin Safe’.

Four sunscreen dispensers will be installed on three of Augusta University’s campuses.

That makes AU the first university in the University System of Georgia to do this.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the country.