SC lawmakers pass $208 million proposal to help COVID-19 vaccine rollout

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — South Carolina lawmakers have passed a piece of legislation they say will help get more COVID-19 shots in arms.

They said this also prepares the state for when the supply of vaccine increases.

Tuesday afternoon, the House voted unanimously to concur with the changes Senators made to H.3707 last week.

The bill includes a $208 million proposal that would give the state health department, hospitals and others some additional funds to help with COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

It would allow more health care workers, including dentists, to administer COVID-19 vaccines with proper training.

The joint resolution would also direct DHEC to allocate vaccines to their four public health regions on a per-capita basis. When allocating the vaccine DHEC must take into account factors like infection rate, poverty level, age and at-risk population.

Last week, DHEC’s board pushed back their decision on setting an allocation plan.

The bill is now on it’s way to the Governor’s desk for his signature. A spokesperson for Governor Henry McMaster says the governor will sign the bill once it’s ratified and reaches his desk.