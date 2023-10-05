EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – People in Columbia County released lanterns Thursday night in honor of those battling Leukemia.

The Light The Night event took place at Evans Towne Center Park and hundreds of people covered the lawn to shed light on pediatric Leukemia and Lymphoma.

Each color lantern represents a different association to the cause: having lost a loved on, supporting a loved one, and having survived the disease.

People taking part in the event say it’s inspiring to see so many people coming out to support of the cause.

“There’s a group of probably 15 of us moms in the CSRA who live within 30 minutes of each other and 15 kids are actively in treatment for leukemia and lymphoma. So, it’s not rare and our kids– especially– get more than they get. The funding is hugely underfunded,” says Hannah Tankersely, a mother.

If you’d like to donate to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, you can visit the organization’s website.