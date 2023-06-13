AUGUSTA (WJBF) – After you have a child, you experience a lot of changes, emotionally and physically. One that NewsChannel 6’s Barclay Bishop is going through right now is hair loss.

It’s a scenario postpartum moms know about all too well. When you comb through your hair and it feels like half your hair is in the palm of your hand. Dermatologist, Dr. Morgan Thakore says she sees this a lot.

“There are a lot of things that can trigger it. But any kind of significant stress on the body, whether it’s having a baby, surgery, illness, we see it a lot after COVID too,” said Dr. Morgan Thakore, Dermatologist, Healthy Skin Augusta.

So are we wasting our money with all of the hair loss products out there?

“Yes. Ultimately once that hair cycle decides to shift from that growth phase, into that shedding phase there’s really nothing you can do to change it at that point aside from giving it time,” said Dr. Thakore.

Patience. Something Barclay doesn’t have much of. So how long do we mommas have to wait?

“Usually you don’t see re-growth until 6-12 months after that is resolved,” said Dr. Thakore.

And while that may feel like a long time, fortunately it’s not forever.

“The good thing I can always reassure people is that it does come back. That’s one good thing. And you will never lose all of your hair. So you’re not going to go completely bald, but you will notice significant shedding,” said Dr. Thakore.

Learn more about Dr. Morgan Thakore

Learn more about hair loss in new moms from the American Academy of Dermatology Association