AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Georgia Department of Health is launching an online scheduling tool to help people locate and make appointments to get their monkeypox vaccine.

The scheduling tool will allow you to choose your first or second dose of Jynneos monkeypox vaccine. The supply remains limited, but you will be able to answer a series of questions that help the Department of Health prioritize vaccines to those who may have been exposed to monkeypox.

“The monkeypox scheduling tool simplifies finding vaccine and scheduling a monkeypox vaccination anywhere in the state by having all available appointments in one place instead of having to search individual health department websites,” a health department spokesperson said in a statement, “The availability of vaccines will be updated regularly to reflect the allocation of vaccine that Georgia receives from the federal government.”

The virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs, or bodily fluids. It can also be spready by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.

The CDC says that more than 90 percent of those affected are either gay or bisexual, or other men who have sex with men. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can be infected.

Seek testing as soon as possible if you believe you have monkeypox. If you have monkeypox, you’re asked to stay isolated until the rash is healed and a new layer of skin as formed.

To schedule your monkeypox vaccine, visit the Georgia Department of Health website or call 1 (888) 457-0186.