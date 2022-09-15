SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Emanuel County residents will have a chance to get vaccinated at an upcoming immunization clinic hosted by the Emanuel County Health Department.

The clinic will provide school-required immunizations, COVID-19 vaccines, and flu vaccines. It is a one-day event that will happen on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. for all ages.

The Emanuel County Health Department is located at:

50 Highway 56

Swainsboro, GA 30401

For more information or any questions, you can contact the health department at (478) 237-7501.