AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — Georgia now has one of the highest case amounts of monkeypox in the country, surpassing 1,000 cases for the first time.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Georgia is now ranked fifth in the country for monkeypox cases with 1,013 cases. Only New York, California, Florida, and Texas have more cases.

Conversely, South Carolina is only reporting 71 cases of monkeypox, placing it 26th in the nation.

The rise in cases comes as the Georgia Department of Public Health launched an online scheduling tool to allow for those with a greater risk of getting monkeypox to get scheduled for vaccines with their local health department.

The virus can spread from person-to-person through direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs, or bodily fluids. It can also be spready by respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.

The CDC says that more than 90 percent of those affected are either gay or bisexual, or other men who have sex with men. However, anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has monkeypox can be infected.

Seek testing as soon as possible if you believe you have monkeypox. If you have monkeypox, you’re asked to stay isolated until the rash is healed and a new layer of skin as formed.

To schedule your monkeypox vaccine, visit the Georgia Department of Health website or call 1 (888) 457-0186.