Local greek organizations promoting health, wellness through COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Augusta-The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Augusta in partnership with Gold Cross E.M.S held a free vaccination clinic in South Augusta –no appointment needed. The organizers say it’s part of an effort to educate the black community of the importance of getting vaccinated.



“The only other option may be death,” says Belinda Griffin-White.



The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Augusta is curbing the spread of misinformation among African Americans.



“We’re trying to get our community vaccinated and particularly the Black community becuase as you well know we have many, many health issues and if there is any individual with health issues they are at a higher risk,” says Griffin-White.



Belinda Griffin-White is the president of Augusta’s NPHC and she says the clinic was about more than just distributing the vaccine, but also about educating.



“We wanted to do our part in getting the information out and getting the vaccines out to our community,” says Griffin-White.



Equipped with 200 doses, Augusta’s NPHC, along with the Gold Cross targeted a specific group of people who are more prone to catching the virus.



Griffin- White says, “Our goal is to at least vaccinate our indiviuals that are at a higher risk.”



Organizations offered the moderna shot.



“We keep them cold so we don’t have to waste them, we only draw up so many at a time on slow days like this, so that we are not wasting and we’ll take them back to our headquarters location so they’ll be available for clinics in the future,” says Leslie Turner. She’s the H.R. director with Gold Cross E.M.S

The clinic also showed how important it is to not waste the vaccine.

Those who stopped by for their shot will come back to the Julian Smith Casino and Barbecue Pit for their second dose.