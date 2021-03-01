Registration open for Drive, Chip and Putt Qualifiers

(WJBF) – The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America has announced that registration for 2021 -2022 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now open on DriveChipandPutt.com.

Local qualifying begins May 1, 2021, and will continue throughout the summer with 330 events in all 50 states for boys and girls, ages 7-15.

The full schedule of qualifying events includes 10 venues set to host regional qualifiers this fall for participants who advance. These regional venues include:

Medinah Country Club

Oak Hill Country Club

Colorado Golf Club

Quail Hollow Club

TPC River Highlands

Pebble Beach Golf Links

TPC Scottsdale

Alotian Club

The Bear’s Club

Oakland Hills Country Club

Prioritizing the health and safety of participants and everyone involved, all qualifying events will

follow protocols to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. These include wearing face coverings, social distancing and minimizing spectators; additional protocols are detailed on DriveChipandPutt.com.

“We are thrilled to be able to safely return to a full qualifying schedule this year for Drive, Chip and

Putt,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “The program continues to be an important vehicle to introduce and encourage junior participation in golf and serves as a foundation for their lifetime enjoyment of the game. We all benefit annually from watching these young players having fun in a

game they love.”

“Drive, Chip and Putt is a fun, accessible way for boys and girls of all skill levels to enjoy playing the

game, and we are excited to offer this opportunity once again for participants across the country,”

said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “We appreciate the commitment of our partners at the USGA and PGA of America in our efforts to conduct this year’s qualifiers responsibly and provide a pathway for juniors to develop

a lasting connection with golf.”

“Drive, Chip and Putt serves as a fun and engaging gateway to the game of golf for junior golfers

across America to showcase their skills,” said PGA President Jim Richerson. “We’re proud of the PGA Professionals who will host these qualifying events, as Drive, Chip and Putt returns nationwide. Through a special partnership with the Masters Tournament and USGA, the PGA of America is excited to grow the game at the grassroots level through Drive, Chip and Putt.”

Local qualifying begins Saturday, May 1, 2021, at Miami Shores Golf Course in Troy, Ohio. The full

breakdown and schedule of 2022 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is as follows:

Local (May/June/July/August): 330 host sites throughout all 50 states. 3 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue

330 host sites throughout all 50 states. 3 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue Subregional (July/August): 61 host sites in more than 30 states. 2 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue

61 host sites in more than 30 states. 2 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue Regional (September/October): 10 host sites in 10 regions. 1 junior advances in each age/gender category from every venue

10 host sites in 10 regions. 1 junior advances in each age/gender category from every venue National Finals (April 3, 2022): 80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club

The regional qualifying events in September and October of this year are set to take place at 10 host

sites on the following dates: