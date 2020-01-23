Registration now open for Drive, Chip & Putt qualifiers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF/ANGC) – The USGA, Masters Tournament and PGA of America announced today that registration for 2020-2021 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is now officially open on DriveChipandPutt.com.



The schedule of qualifiers, set to begin this summer at hundreds of locations nationwide, was also released, including the 10 venues hosting regional qualifiers for participants who advance in the fall. This list of iconic championship sites around the country features four new regional venues (Pebble Beach Golf Links, Quail Hollow Club, The Bear’s Club and TPC Scottsdale) as well as six returning venues (Alotian Club, Colorado Golf Club, Medinah Country Club, Oakland Hills Country Club, Oakmont Country Club and TPC River Highlands) that have long served as host to some of golf’s greatest moments. Medinah, Oakmont, Oakland Hills and Pebble Beach have hosted a combined 24 U.S. Open championships, while both Oakmont (2025) and Pebble Beach (2027) are currently slated as future championship sites.



In addition, both Oakmont and Oakland Hills have hosted three PGA Championships, while Oakland Hills was also the site of the 2004 Ryder Cup. Medinah has hosted two PGA Championships and the 2012 Ryder Cup; both Pebble Beach and Quail Hollow have hosted one PGA Championship each; and Colorado Golf Club hosted the 2010 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship.



Drive, Chip and Putt is a fun and free youth golf development initiative for junior golfers of all skill and ability levels, aimed at sparking a lifelong interest in the game. The initiative welcomes boys and girls, ages 7-15, to participate in local qualifying events in all 50 states throughout the months of May, June, July and August. Entrants will play in girls’ and boys’ divisions in four age categories, with scoring centered around golf’s three fundamental skills – driving, chipping and putting.



Top performers at the local level will advance through subregional and regional qualifiers in July/August and September/October, respectively. From these qualifiers, 80 finalists – 40 boys and 40 girls – will earn an invitation to compete in the National Finals at Augusta National Golf Club on Sunday, April 4, the eve of the 2021 Masters Tournament. Qualifiers are conducted by all 41 sections of the PGA of America across the country.



“It’s exciting to see Drive, Chip and Putt continue to grow the game and inspire juniors everywhere to love and play it,” said Mark Newell, USGA president. “As a founding partner of the program, we’re able to witness, firsthand, the level of passion that junior golfers have and to know that the future of the game is in good hands.”



“Drive, Chip and Putt is a unique and exciting opportunity for participants of all skill levels to get started in the game,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament. “Our partnership with the USGA and PGA of America is rooted in the shared mission of engaging golf’s next generation, and each year, we are encouraged by the smiles we see as boys and girls have fun playing a game we hope they enjoy for the rest of their lives.”



“The PGA of America is proud of the great tradition that Drive, Chip and Putt has become through our longstanding partnership with both the USGA and the Masters Tournament,” said PGA President Suzy Whaley, PGA. “Each year, Drive, Chip and Putt serves as a special opportunity for girls and boys to showcase their golf skills and their passion for the game in a fun and welcoming environment. We’re excited that PGA Professionals will help inspire the next generation to pursue a lifetime of enjoyment through the game of golf, as we host qualifying events across each of our 41 PGA Sections nationwide.”

Local qualifying begins Saturday, May 2, 2020, at the Leadbetter Academy in Championsgate, Fla. The full breakdown and schedule of 2021 Drive, Chip and Putt qualifying is as follows:



Local (May/June/July/August)

317 host sites throughout all 50 states

3 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue



Subregional (July/August)

61 host sites

2 juniors advance in each age/gender category from every venue



Regional (September/October)

10 host sites in 10 regions

1 junior advances in each age/gender category from every venue



National Finals (April 4, 2021)

80 total participants at Augusta National Golf Club

The regional qualifying events in September and October of this year are set to take place at 10 host sites on the following dates:



Saturday, September 12| Medinah Country Club

(Site of four USGA championships, including three U.S. Opens; and host of two PGA Championships and the 2012 Ryder Cup)



Saturday, September 19 | The Bear’s Club



Saturday, September 19 |Oakmont Country Club

(Site of 16 USGA championships, including nine U.S. Opens, and the future site of the 2021 U.S. Amateur and 2025 U.S. Open; and host of three PGA Championships)



Sunday, September 20|TPC Scottsdale

(Site of the Waste Management Phoenix Open)



Sunday, September 20| Colorado Golf Club

(Site of the 2019 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship and 2010 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship)



Sunday, September 20|Pebble Beach Golf Links

(Site of 13 USGA championships, including six U.S. Opens, and the future site of the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open and 2027 U.S. Open; and host of the 1977 PGA Championship)



Sunday, September 27|TPC River Highlands

(Site of the Travelers Championship)



Saturday, October 10 |Oakland Hills Country Club

(Site of 11 USGA championships, including six U.S. Opens; and host of three PGA Championships and the 2004 Ryder Cup)



Saturday, October 10|Alotian Club

(Site of the 2013 Western Amateur Championship and 2019 Arnold Palmer Cup)



TBA|Quail Hollow Club

(Site of the 2017 PGA Championship)

The current seventh season of Drive, Chip and Putt will conclude on the eve of the upcoming Masters Tournament, with 80 junior golfers competing in the National Finals at Augusta National on Sunday, April 5. Golf Channel will broadcast the event live across North and South America.



For more information about Drive, Chip and Putt, including official rules and a full listing of qualifying sites, please visit DriveChipandPutt.com.



