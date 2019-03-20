Mississippi native Simms Abney wins 2018 E-Z-GO Vaughn Taylor Championship

Simms Abney fired a bogey-free six-under 66 in the final round to win the 2018 E-Z-GO Vaughn Taylor Championship.

“It means a lot,” Abney said. “I played really well all week. I kept telling myself I was the strongest guy mentally in the field and kept that mindset. [I felt like] nothing could stop me. I played well the last 36 holes and pretty much dominated.”

Simms (-9), who is committed to play at Alabama, played his final 38 holes 11-under par. Ringgold, Ga. native Gavin Noble finished second at four-under par. The complete results can be found here.