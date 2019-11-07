All-Star Kids Clinic brings joy for local special needs children through golf

The First Tee of Augusta hosted local special needs children and families for the first Augusta All-Star Kids Golf Clinic. More than 20 special needs children, ages 8-18, spent the day learning about golf, and more importantly having fun.

The event was put on by the Tesori Family Foundation. Paul Tesori, caddie for PGA Tour pro Webb Simpson, heads the foundation along with is wife Michelle.

Augusta native Vaughn Taylor, a 20-year PGA Tour pro, joined dozens of local volunteers to help make the day special for the children and their families.

Tesori’s son five year-old son Isaiah suffers from trisomy 21, also known as down syndrome. Tesori has seen the impact of the clinics both in his own home, and for other families as well.

“These are the kids that maybe at 10 years old weren’t speaking or talking, and the parents would come up to me with tears down their eyes, and tell me ‘you don’t understand, my child wouldn’t speak, and now when we talk about golf or when golf’s on TV, they are watching Webb (Simpson), they are watching Charles Howell, they are watching Jordan Speith, guys that have done the clinic with me, Vaughn Taylor who is doing my one here today,” said Tesori.

Taylor, a good friend of Tesori, was glad to help with golf instruction and bring joy to the kids. “You just hopefully spark the interest of golf in a young kid and you just want to introduce the game and show them that it is fun and it’s good for all ages and all sizes,” said Taylor. “Everyone can play golf,” he added.

This clinic is just one, alongside a number of All-Star Kids Clinics being hosted throughout the country, eventually making its way to every PGA TOUR city.

Tesori says they hope to bring a clinic to Aiken in 2020. The Tesori Family Foundation hosted 18 clinics in 2019. They are aiming to host at least 22 in 2020.

More information about the Tesori Family Foundation can be found here.