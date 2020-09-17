Golden Apple: Tiffany Rosier

EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – When Tiffany Rosier started this job 23 years ago she really didn’t know what a great career move she’d made.

“I had no idea that I would love it as much as I do, Rosier says. “I did it because I love children of course. But I never thought that I would get a new family out of these kids.”

No mask or social distancing can separate her kindergarteners from the way she feels about them.

“Loving what you do that helps. I love what I do. It makes it easy to come to school. I enjoy being with them, watching them learn and watching those big eyes, especially when I’m reading to them. That’s my favorite part of the day.”

Sure, there are challenges these days. But Tiffany Rosier makes sure the kids stay insulated from what’s going on in the outside world.

“You have to adjust, just like with anything. Anything could come along and you just adjust and move on and keep going. You just make the best of it and just remember that they’re 5 and you’re here for them. Don’t let the bad stuff influence what’s going on with them. It could affect their learning and their day and that’s not fair to them.”

From here, it’s on to 1st grade and beyond. Mrs. T and paraprofessional Mrs. O are doing such great things at River Ridge. Great things that will payoff for a lifetime.

“I just want them to be happy,” she says. “I want them to enjoy coming to school. I want them to get up in the morning like I do and want to be here and want to come and just have fun while they’re here, have fun learning and just take them as far as I can while I have them.”

GOLDEN APPLE