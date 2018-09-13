Golden Apple: Susan Thigpen

Martinez, GA (WJBF) - It may look like simple story time but there's a lot going on with Susan Thigpen's lesson plan today.

"It's reinforcement of the love of reading for one thing," Thigpen says. "Just seeing the print, and then helping them make the story come alive. You saw that they were joining in on the story. It just gets them involved and actively engaged."

Engaged is a good word when describing how to keep a kindergartner's attention.

"A lot of movement. A lot of print. A lot of fun."

Mrs. Thigpen has been teaching for 35 years. She's adapted to new teaching techniques, and she's kept up with the different ways today's children learn.

"We have changed. Society has changed. More technology. Things are much quicker. Everything is right there. But as you saw, I was reading a book and I wasn't actually using the screen at the time. But I do both."

What an impressive career. 35 years at the same school. The place where she went to elementary school. Yes, she's moved from a little desk to a big seat at the head of the class. That's quite a life and quite a legacy for Susan Thigpen.

"I get to come in every day and meet these children where they are," she says. "Some days are better than others. But at the end of the day I feel like, they walk out of here knowing that they're loved, that somebody cares. And we've had a good day and we've learned something, and they've learned something new."