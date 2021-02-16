Golden Apple: Susan Gardner

BARNWELL, SC (WJBF) Jared Thrasher may be an educator, but thanks to the students, he says he's the one who gets to learn."They're the ones that had the impact on me," Thrasher says. "If at some point in their lives I could have a little bit of a positive impact and help point them in the right direction, then I'm as happy as I can be."Mr. Thrasher is the assistant principal at Barnwell Elementary School. He used to teach and coach football at Barnwell High."I was as competitive in the classroom as I was on the football field. One of the things was preparing for statewide testing at the end of the year. I always treated that like a competition, like a game. I was competitive with that."And even though he's a front office guy these days, he'll never forget his classroom roots. He really gets the best of both worlds now.

"I'd be lying if I said there are parts of the classroom that I won't miss, daily interaction. But on the administrative side of it, getting to be in those classrooms doing walk-through observations, I still get to see the kids in the hallways and that's what it's all about."His sucess comes with a lot of support at home."My dad's been a teacher. He's been retired for 2 years. It's really a family of educators. My uncle was the assistant principal at T.L. Hanna when I was there.Just my parents and my family, my wife, and everybody who's played a huge part in that throughout my life."An excellent educator carrying on the family tradition. A coach, teacher, and administrator making sure the kids make it through this pandemic and stay on the road to success."The good news is, this is all I know as an assistant principal," he says. "And it's going to sound crazy, but I love this new role. Even with Covid going on, this is probably my favorite year of school that I've ever had. I tell my wife that all the time. It's because of the people who are around. Mrs. Gooding the principal here. She's one of the best there is. Mr. McCormick, at the high school he's one of the best there is. And our district's leadership team. There the ones getting us through this as a district, and they're doing a phenomenal job."