Golden Apple: Susan Gardner

BARNWELL, SC (WJBF) Susan Gardner has been teaching for 23 years.
“I just really felt like it was a calling from God,” Gardner says. “I wanted to help other people, especially students at the middle school, elementary age.”
She used to just teach Math. Now she’s added STEM to her classroom responsibilities at Barnwell Elementary School.
“It’s a lot of hands on, so they don’t have to sit in front of a computer or do a lot of writing. They get to actually manipulate and hold things and create things. It’s really engaging for them.”
Mrs. Gardner says she loves it when her students tell her they “get it.” It’s a good feeling. It also reminds her that she’s part of the big picture in her students’ lives.
“You know that you’re building the foundation that they’re going to need to build on to get to high school and college.”
And after 2-decades, Mrs. Gardner can see that she’s impacting generations.
“That’s the cool thing about living in a small town. You still have those interactions. And it’s kind of funny now, I’m actually teaching some of my students’ children. So that’s a good feeling.”
A good feeling that really is unique to teaching. It’s what sets a school, a classroom, apart from a lot of the other workplaces out there.
“People that are in different careers, I don’t think they get that feeling, when students say, ‘Mrs. Gardner, I understand it now.’ or ‘You made it easier for me to understand.’ or ‘I want to be in your class next year.’ It does something to your heart,” she says. “It makes you just want to get up the next morning and do the same thing again.”
