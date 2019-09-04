Golden Apple: Summer Salazar

These kindergartners may be in school, but this classroom comes with same love and warmth they feel at home.
“I just want them to know that someone loves them and I want them to love learning,” says teacher Summer Salazar. ” I want them to know they can be whatever they want to be.”
Summer Salazar believes that children’s voices should be heard. They may be little but she knows they’re headed for big things.
“Because they’re miracles. They all are. They’re all special and unique. They have something to say. They’re our future. They are our future. They are what our world will be.”
So how do you keep a classroom full of kids on task?
“At first I focus on relationships. It’s not about learning curriculum at first, it’s about relationships. When they know that I love them and I want them to learn and they trust me and they love me, then they can learn and they can focus.”
And that focus serves them for their entire academic careers thanks to a teacher whose career chose her.
“I had some great teachers growing up,” she says. ” I did. It’s a calling. It’s not something I can explain. I was going to be a nurse but teaching just kind of pulled me.”