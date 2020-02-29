You may like to read when you start Shannon Stoddard’s class but you will love it by the time you’re finished.
“Everything surrounds reading,” Stoddard says. “The books. We set goals to achieve higher levels. They work real hard to achieve those goals and we celebrate those goals.”
The result? 2nd graders who are reading well beyond their years.
“Everyone has grown so much. At the beginning of the year I have a lot of low level readers. That’s a challenge I love to fill. I love to close that gap. I have several in here that are reading on 3rd and 4th grade level.”
But all that progress doesn’t get parents off the hook. Mrs. Stoddard encourages adults to read at home as much as possible.
“Even if they just listen to someone reading it helps improve vocabulary and understanding word meaning and the surrounding meaning around the story or the text or the passage.”
Teaching is Mrs. Stoddard’s true passion. She loves her job and she has high hopes for these children.
“I want them to be whatever they want to be. (no, you’re fine. Your hopes are high for them.) I feel like being a teacher is like being a parent. Every choice I make or don’t make affects their path. Same with my students.”
All part of answering the call to teach and to touch so many lives.
“My heart is full,” she says. “I know it’s right. This is my gift, my gift from God to these children.”
Golden Apple: Shannon Stoddard
