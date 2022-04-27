LOUISVILLE, GA (WJBF) – Sandy Brett has been teaching for 34 years.

“I have taught everything from pre-k to 8th grade except for kindergarten.”

She’s at Thomas Jefferson Academy in Louisville now. But you may remember her from her last stop. The one that lasted 30 years.

“I taught in Emmanuel County at Swainsboro Primary, Swainsboro Elementary School. That’s where I retired.”

But Thomas Jefferson Academy made sure un-retired. Her children went here.

“I just love teaching. It’s just my passion. I love to see the childrens’ eyes light up when they understand a concept that can be difficult, don’t I always tell you all when we start something difficult, buckle your seatbelt. It might be bumpy but we’ll get there together.”

Mrs. Brett likes to use songs and other fun ways to help the lessons stick.

“I can’t tell you how many years, you’ll see children taking a Math test and they’re doing the little hand motions trying to recall the information so they can answer their test questions.”

But she still needs a lot of help from home to make this whole thing work.

“I think if parents continue to make, like I try to do, learning fun. It doesn’t have to be, sit down and it’s like a punishment. You have to do this. You have to do this in this amount of time. Make it a game. When you’re going down the road, ask them a math question.”

Thank you for a wonderful career, Sandy Brett. A career that his about to come to an end after nearly 3 and a half decades. A legacy that will live on much longer.

“This my last year. I have a grandchild who lives next door to me who is 6-months old. And my daughter lives in Athens, she and her husband, and they’re expecting a baby so I’m going to be full grandma mode starting in the Fall.”