Golden Apple: Robin Sholette

GROVETOWN, GA (WJBF) Robin Sholette has a life outside of Brookwood Elementary School. A life that sounds like it would leave little time for a full time job.

“I actually have 5 of my own,” Sholette says. “3 of them are triplets. They are 19. So I just Iove children. I love being with children. I love encouraging children. I love helping them grow: academically, socially, mentally. I just love being around children.”

And so, this mother of 5 becomes a mother of all 3rd graders when she walks through these doors.

“They need to come to school and know they’re not just here for their education. They know that they’re loved, that they’re cared for. And you’re here to support them 100-percent.”

3rd grade is a year of transition. And Mrs. Sholette helps them get through it and get prepared for what’s next.

“I say, guys, you’re not first grade anymore, you’re not second grade. You’re in third grade and we’ve got a lot to do to get you ready for 4th grade and we’re going to get there together.”

And even at home, Mrs. Sholette is still on the job. The kids are part of her daily and nightly agenda.

“Whenever you want to make sure you’re meeting the need of every student. You have to look at those papers. When you’re grading them, you have to look at where they’re making mistakes. You have to be able to know what to go back to work on with them to help them get what they’re not getting. It takes time. “

So, somehow the mom with 5 children stays focused on all those bright minds at Brookwood. That’s why Robin Sholette and her students are so successful.

“When I’m here, from the time that they’re with me, they’re my attention,” she says. “I don’t have time to sit at my desk and grade papers and do things. They’re my attention.”