HARLEM, GA (WJBF) – Porsha Stephens doesn’t just teach lessons and move on. She makes sure her kindergarteners grasp and are comfortable with each concept.

“Every week we learn a new letter,” she says. “And on Fridays we like to review our letter of the week and do different activities. I was just checking for understanding and seeing if they could tell me things that begin with the letter W.”

Ms. Stephens is always working on ways to make her class exciting and stimulating.

“I make learning fun. We’re in school a long time. It’s always good to incorporate new things. Today we’re doing Wild About Reading. That’s why I have on my Wild About Teaching shirt.” And we’re on a safari and we’re just doing different reading activities.”

Ms. Stephens gets to watch her former students grow up through the grades at Dearing Elementary.

“First of all, they’re a lot taller than me when they leave. But it’s just an amazing feeling to say they were just this little sitting in my class and now they’re able to connect those skills in different grade levels. So it’s awesome.”

And she could not do this job without the tremendous support of her fellow teachers and other colleagues here at Dearing. She also has a supportive family that’s with her every step of the way.

“I know that I can always turn to them. They make me laugh. I can vent to them at the end of the day. And I know that they’re always in my corner. That is just amazing.”

An amazing support system that helps her focus on these bright young minds.

“I want them to first of all, love learning,” she says. “I want them to grow up someday and say, oh, I can do what Ms. Stephens did. Or I can grow up and be anything that I want to be.”