Golden Apple: Paige Black

BARNWELL, SC (WJBF)

This is what it looks like when you pour you heart and soul into your job for more than 20 years. When you see how much others deeply appreciate your life’s work.

“I actually just enjoy working with kids and spending time with them and I learn as much from them as they learn from me.”

Paige Black loves her second graders. She tries to teach them and reach them. It’s a labor of love in normal times, and certainly during this pandemic.

“That has been difficult for me,” Black says. “Because I’m a hugger. I’ve just made accomodations as I see it and as I can, I still give them love and attention and do everything I can to make a difference in their lives.”

And in a town the size of Barnwell, Mrs. Black gets to see her students grow into citizens.

“I hope that I have impacted all of them. Several of my students come back and see me and I’m very proud of them. They keep up with me. They’ve made an impact on my life as much as I hope I have on theirs.”

None of this would be possible without the connection Mrs. Black has with moms, dads, and caregivers.

“I’ve always had great parent support. My parents have been really good and I’ve been able to communicate with them. I think communication between the teacher and the parents is the most important thing, and the school, just talking and communicating and helping each other.”

And when we gave her the Golden Apple award, we were overwhelmed by the number of people who showed up to witness it. What a show of support from her family, the Barnwell Primary team and the people who run this school system.

“That’s every day,” she says. “All the time. My principals are wonderful. My co-workers are wonderful. My guidance counselor is wonderful. My superintendents. Barnwell District 45 is a wonderful place to work. A lot of support. They’re family.”