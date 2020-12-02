Golden Apple: Natalie Walden

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF)

Natalie Walden will be the first to tell you, her job is special.

“Teaching is a passion,” Walden says. “It’s something that drives me everyday. I would love for everyone to experience the love I have for my job for their own job.”

She loves the job because she loves the students. Mrs. Walden helps her 3rd graders grow and get ready for the rest of their academic careers.

“I like to treat the children with the independence that they need to grow and to become good citizens in the world. I teach with fairness, with love, with respect.”

She also realizes the key role parents must play for her students to succeed.

“It’s so important for parents to read to their children every day. 20-minutes of reading. Studies show how much the child will grow and how much vocabulary they get.”

Students leave Aiken Elementary with a strong skillset. The outstanding team here makes sure of that.

“I think our children are in very good shape for the future. I know parents were worried with the Covid and everything. But teachers are working harder now, more than ever to monitor and adjust and to make up and fill that gap that we missed out on. I feel like the more we’re working and the more that we’re putting the love into the classroom, the better the children will be.”

Way to go Natalie Walden. A special teacher who’s dedicated her life to help her students do their very best.

“I love what I do,” she says. “I love getting up every morning. I love coming to school. I love teaching the children. I love the relationship that I build throughout, with my children and with the staff and the administration. It’s a fun job.”