Golden Apple: Melissa Gojda

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF)

Melissa Gojda has dedicated her life to helping children get their start in school.

“I never thought I’d teach kindergarten, or work in kindergarten,” Gojda says. “I’ve done all of the grade levels throughout my 32-years. And I just fell in love with them.”

And she goes the extra mile even when she’s not in the classroom at Merriwether Elementary School. Ms. Gojda, like so many teachers out there, won’t hesitate to pay for school supplies for her students.

“Because I love these kids. And I want them to know I’m there for them and I love them no matter what. That’s why I don’t mind spending my own money.”

Ms. Gojda says kids today are pretty much the same as they were when she started this career.

“Kids just still need love. They need attention. They need to know they’re valued. And that doesn’t change.”

More than three decades and no signs of taking a break. Children and their families sure are grateful Melissa Gojda is still on the job. i

“I think I want to retire, but I still love this field,” she says. “I love what I do and I love these children.”