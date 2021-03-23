WASHINGTON, GA (WJBF) – Melanie Forehand’s path to teaching began long before she was ever born. It started with an accident involving one of her relatives.
“My grandmother injured her foot when she was 4-years-old and that stopped her from attending school,” Forehand says. “She actually was illiterate. She could only sign an “x” for her name, so I knew that reading and education was so important in my family knowing that my grandmother never learned to read. So I made that a priority to give that gift to other people.”
And in order to share that gift, you have to have a certain set of skills.
“You have to be an entertainer and a great kid-watcher. You have to keep your eyes on everything and you have to be thinking about your next move. You have to stay one step ahead.”
But rest assured Ms. Forehand is taking every step with her first graders. She’s always by their side.
“You have to build the relationships. You have to know the kids. You have to reach out to the parents. You have to know about their lives outside of school. Building a relationship is the first step.”
Ms. Forehand gives so much credit to the strong team here at Washington Wilkes Primary.
“We couldn’t survive without each other, this year especially. It’s been very challenging. We’ve needed each others’ support.”
And in a small community, it’s easy to see the fruits of her labor every time she’s out and about.
“I’m at the age now where a lot of my students are having their own students,” she says. “I’m getting ready to teach some second generation people so it’s really rewarding to know that what I do continues on.”
Golden Apple: Melanie Forehand
