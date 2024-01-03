THOMSON, GA (WJBF) – Maureen Adams has been shaping young minds for nearly 30-years. She’s a key part of an outstanding team at Thomson High School. This was not her first choice for a career path.

“i was gonna be a pharmacist,” Adams says. “And Chemistry wasn’t really my way. So iImoved toward the life sciences. I have just loved it. I have been teaching since 1995. I learn when they’re learning.”

And she’s always learning because the subject matter keeps expanding.

“At one point we didn’t know about DNA, and now the entire Biology curriculum has moved toward inside the cell, as opposed to, we’re not learning plant kingdoms and phylums like we did years and years ago.”

Mrs. Adams has seen her curriculum go high tech in recent years.”

“It’s called the anatomage table. I don’t think anything will replace real dissection because, the hands-on, you learn from it. But this is neat. And it’s clean and it’s quicker. This particular table has 6-cadavers that are inside of it.”

A great tool to help students understand how the human body works.”

“I want them to be thinkers. I want them to be able to, you know some of what I tell the kids in the Anatomy class is, you’re going to be a parent one day, and you’re sitting in the doctor’s office, and the doctor’s talking about something in your child. And I want you to know what they’re talking about.”

Congratulations Maureen Adams. And thank you for making sure that the future is bright for your community.

“I love Thomson,” she says. “And I hope some of these kids will comb back, and whether they’re teachers or whether they’re doing something else, they’ll come back and help our community grow.”