AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – The faculty and staff at Episcopal Day School took a break from a planning day to help us honor their colleague and friend Lynda Smith.

Such a happy occasion. And to think it almost didn’t happen. It all came down to a decision on her college major down the street at Augusta University a few decades ago.

“I was going into Nursing,” Smith says. “Then I had this Human Growth and Development class. They wanted us to go into a school. And I fell in love with the students and I quickly changed my profession.”

Now she’s in charge of the older 3’s at EDS.

“They come in and they’re looking down at their shoes. And I say, ‘look up. Look above you. Look around you. There’s a whole world of learning.'”

The little ones hear her and heed her advice. And in no time, they are making huge strides in their academic careers.

“Playing solitary play and then parralel play, and then they’re playing and designing their own games and just having a great time. Also their vocabulary this year just grows so much. And it’s such a joy to go from fragmented sentences to full sentences to writing their own story.”

Mrs. Smith has been teaching for more than 30-years. But she still has the enthusiasm of a rookie.

“They give me energy. I’m still sitting criss-cross applesauce at my age. And their love of life just gives me that. And yes, I do sleep well at night though.”

Congratulations Lynda Smith. Part of an awesome team at Episcopal Day School, and part of a lot of peoples’ lives thanks to their time in her classroom.

“I get a lot of friendship. I had a wonderful mentor, Mrs. Scroggs, the late Mrs. Scroggs, who taught me so much. All my assistants. All my co-teachers. It’s just so rewarding to have all those relationships and to love coming to a place every morning.”