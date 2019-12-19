Golden Apple: Laurie Frazier

Andrea Eremus served in the United States Army for 12 years. She had a good job when she got out. But when her daughter was in the 3rd grade, she knew it was time for a change.

"We had an experience and it wasn't the greatest," Eremus says. "I remember talking to my husband about it. He said, 'what are you going to to about it?' At that time I had just transitioned from being a government contractor. And we were out in El Paso. And he said, 'what are you going to do?' And I said, I could go teach." And she's never looked back. She gets reminders that she made the right choice, almost every day. "There's something that will happen. I will be working with a student, or a student that I've taught in the past will come by and say hey Mrs. Eremus. Or one of the parents will let me know that I'm doing something right and it just confirms that this is where I'm supposed to be." It's a challenge to keep her 1st graders focused. But somehow she pulls it off. "I move a lot. And I drink a lot of coffee. I don't sit down, hardly. And when I do sit down, I had to put in some pretest information and that's what I was doing when you all came in here. Most of the time, I'm up. I'm moving nad I'm very animated. So I guess that helps." Mrs. Eremus thinks about these students all the time, constantly working on ways to help them. "It makes me give them my best. I think about them at home. I think about it when I'm at my car. I think about what can I do to reach that student. How can I get them to move from one place to another and be ready." And she is quick to give credit to her entire team. A great group working for the outstanding children at North Harlem Elementary School. "That's how it works in this building," she says. "We work together and we pull each other along and try to come up with the best for each one of our students."