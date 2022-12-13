GROVETOWN, GA (WJBF)

Meet the men and women who will keep our cars and trucks up and running in the near future. They are students in the automotive class at Grovetown High School. Kris Norris has been the teacher since the school opened.

“We like to teach them the core elements of what they’re going to need to go out and be successful,” Norris says. “Whether from here to a trade school, or right off into the industry.”

As the kids work with cars, they learn about so much more than engines and parts. They learn that all this could lead to a great life.

“It’s kinda nice to see some of the students come through after 2-3 years, and then on into the work-based learning programs that we have through the county, and see their progression and then they get kind of elated to the fact that, I can actually go make a living doing this stuff that seems fun to them.”

And whether you’re looking to get certified and get a paycheck or you just want to learn skills you can use on your own car, Mr. Norris can guide you.

“What most of us consider as a DIY, somebody that just wants to learn how to do things at home, basic filters, oils, changing the brake pads things like that. They can get the levels from the basics on up to they’re almost ready to be their own mechanic and work for somebody.”

Mr. Norris and his students are constantly working to keep up with an ever-changing automotive industry.

“Our cars are very technical, computer-based. If someone from an I.T. class decides that they don’t like that kind of thing, they can go into this field and basically take those computer skills and apply them into diagnostics and computer repair, flash hardware updating, all kinds of stuff that’s out there nowadays.”

But no matter how much cars change, one thing stays the same. Kris Norris and his unwavering willingness to help his students meet their full potential.

“I’ve always kind of liked to give back,” he says. “Somebody helped teach me over the years, a lot of people. I kinda like and get the gratification of seeing that happens with the kids, espeically the ones that progress into the industry. Because I get to see them grow up and learn things and come back to me and so it’s beneficial in that fact.”