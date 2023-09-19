WARRENVILLE, SC (WJBF) – Kimberly Dennis knows that she plays a key role as a 4th grade teacher. The children are building on a foundation that will carry them through the rest of their academic careers.

“It’s definitely a transitional year,” Dennis says. “They’re still young enough to be excited about learning. They’re very sweet and enthusiastic about school in general. But they are learning to grow up and be independent as well. It’s a really great grade to teach.”

When we stopped by these students were learninga about the colonozation of America.

“I think it is interesting to them, to kind of see how things were in the past. Just to learn how our country came to be.”

Ms. Dennis loves seeing and catching up with the kids after they move on to 5th grade and beyond.

“It’s the reason why we do the job. To see them grow up and learn and just turn into little adults themselves.”

And she knows she could not do this job alone.

“We have a great staff here at Jefferson Elementary. The best around in my opinion. I have a great 4th grade team. And even beyond that, our administration. Every grade level has wonderful teachers and our staff members are the best as well.”

Congratulations Kimberly Dennis. And thank you for helping these young people grow up and make our part of the world, better.

“I really take everyone to heart in this community,” she says. “I’m grateful that I have the chance to reach out and touch lives here and help train our future adults.”