Golden Apple: Kayleigh Sheppard

WARRENTON, Ga. (WJBF) – Kayleigh Sheppard teaches AP Chemistry, Honors Chemistry, AP Biology, and Physics at Briarwood Academy.

“Our school is small so our teachers typically teach across the curriculum in their subject area so you end up with a number of different courses rather than just one course that you focus on.”

Her goal is to create a relationship that makes the students comfortable. That comfort assures them it’s okay to ask questions and make mistakes.

“I’m a lot more comfortable with kids than I am adults. It’s just a lot easier for me to talk to them. For the most part they are interested in what we’re doing. The more personable you can be with them, the easier it is for them to learn from you.”

Learning that goes far beyond the textbooks.

“They do learn a lot about critical thinking and deadlines. We go to lab alot. So, we try to get in the lab and teach them how to function independently of me in there.”

And any independence is welcome. It frees Mrs. Sheppard up to do other things like coach the cheerleaders, lead the National Honor Society or plan the prom.

“We’re small and we have to wear a lot of different hats to keep it going.”

Mrs. Sheppard say this career has taught her a lot. And when she started teaching her own children she realized that sometimes it’s okay to loosen the reigns and let the students show you the way.

“From them I’ve learned that I have to be a little more flexible and little more understanding to get them there.”