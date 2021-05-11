Golden Apple: Justin Holliday

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) Justin Holliday teaches Physical Education at Richmond Hill K-8 School.

“They’re sitting in classes for like an hour or an hour and a half and they’re just sitting down at a desk,” Holliday says. “And the ultimate goal of p.e. is to get all that energy out.”

The job is a natural fit for a man whose been an athlete his whole life.

“When I was growing up, sports was my outlet. So I feel like this is the same thing for these kids. Sports is a way to not only have fun, meet new people, but you learn a lot of life skills.”

Not to mention possible college opportunities from sports. When he’s not teaching P.E., Mr. Holliday is Coach Holliday for the baseball, football, and basketball teams. He’s also the athletic director.

“It’s a lot of late nights, early mornings but at the end of the day I really don’t do it for me. I know I’m going to be tired everyday. But as long as the kids are happy and the kids are doing something that they love, then hey, it makes up for the lack of sleep and long days that I spend doing it.”

Justin Holliday is so much more than a teacher.

“Some of these kids don’t have fathers at the house so some of them see me as their father figure. Some may see me as the big brother, the uncle.”

And just like a loving family member, his goal is to make sure his students love their time at school.

“As long as they’re smiling, and laughing, and having fun,” he says. “That’s what keeps me coming back here every single day.”