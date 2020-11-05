Golden Apple: Jeremy Brown

WAYNESBORO, Ga (WJBF)
Jeremy Brown has been teaching for more than 2-decades. A dedicated educator helping his special needs students succeed.
“I’ve just always loved working with kids and especially those that are disadvantaged or had disabilities,” Brown says. “I just love helping where I can and helping them be able to succeed.”
Mr. Brown has always been getting ready for this job, thanks to his involvement with kids off campus.
“I’ve always worked with children at my church, youth groups. When it came time to prepare for my career I just kind of fell into doing that. I’ve had friends with special needs kids and I’ve enjoyed times around them and felt this is where I was being called to go.”
This job is challenging under normal circumstances. But Brown will tell you, the pandemic has made the task even taller.
“Very difficult. Because we don’t get to see a lot of our kids. A lot of our kids are medically fragile and a lot of them are staying home and trying to do things virutually so they’re not coming to school. We do try to reach out to them through virtual platforms which are difficult.”
But somehow Jeremy Brown finds a way to make the difficult, manageable. He was born to do this job. It’s why he’s been changing lives at Burke County Middle School for 21 years.
“I got here and just fell in love with the age group,” he says. “And just love helping this group of kids.”