Golden Apple: Jennifer Bussey

North Augusta, SC (WJBF) - Jennifer Bussey is making sure her students are up to speed on Shakespeare.

"We were reviewing what we read in Romeo and Juliet in Act III," Bussey says. "Tybalt and Mercucio just died. So we were very upset about that. Now things are getting a little crazy in the play. We're going to read the rest of that today."

These are 8th grade honor students studying 9th grade English. Mrs. Bussey uses her energy and enthusiasm to keep them engaged in the lesson plan everyday.

"I try. Hopefully a little bit of humor goes a long way in the classroom. Especially when we're reading things that can be kind of difficult, like Shakespeare. I try to take it and translate it into stuff that's relevant to their lives."

Mrs. Bussey also helps out with band concerts, Beta Club, and anything else students' need to be well-rounded and successful.

"I always believe that if you're called to do something, you do it well. I really believe that I'm called to teaching. I think that's why I'm on this earth. I like to put forth the best that I can every single day for the kids."

Just like her mom taught her. This daughter of a teacher is carrying on a proud family tradition and helping to shape an entire community.

"I love when former students come talk to me and tell me what they're up to," she says. "Actually, one of my favorite things is when they send me their essays from high school and ask me if I'll proofread them or help them with it. I like to see what they'll do with the skills we've equipped them with."



