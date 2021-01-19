Golden Apple: Jean Mier

GROVETOWN, Ga (WJBF) Jean Mier had to wait to launch her teaching career. A career that’s only in its second year.

“It was pushed to the back burner because my husband was active duty military,” Mier says. “And so most of when my career would have started was spent raising my children and moving. And so when he retired last year, I said now it’s my turn to go and do what I love. And so I went back to school to get my education and become a teacher.”

Now she helps her Columbia Middle School 6th graders learn how to solve complex problems.

“I love finding different ways to teach kids math, because they don’t always learn the same way. And so I like researching ways to teach it to them in different ways so that we can see that light bulb go off, and that moment when they say I can do math, instead of I hate math.”

And even if the students are at home, they’re just a click away from Mrs. Mier’s kind assistance.

“I went to my administration about a tool I use called Educreation, and it allows me to make math videos for my students. And so they send me a question that they’re not understanding, and I go through and I work it out in that video for them and I can send that video directly to them. So even at home they’re still getting that one on one connection and seeing me work out the problem for them.”

So the tables have turned. The woman who waited so long to teach is right where she belongs. And her retired husband couldn’t be happier.

“He’s super supportive,” she says. “He knows that this is something that I love. I wouldn’t give it up for anything. It’s something that I look forward to doing for the next 20-30 years, and continuing to grow and continuing to learn ways to support my students.”