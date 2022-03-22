THOMSON, GA (WJBF)

Jay James and his Thomson-McDuffie Middle Schoolers were doing Bellringers when we stopped by his classroom.

“The Bellringer allows them to get their minds flowing so they can answer the questions,” James says. “Sometimes it’s on technology. Sometimes it’s on business. Sometimes it’s on just the environment.”

Mr. James teaches several business classes. Middle school students learning valuable skills they’ll need as adults.

“By the time you leave high school, you can have an associate’s degree for free. So, if you start teaching them now they will be able to go into the dual enrollment program and they can go ahead and get their career started as soon as they leave high school, and sometimes while they are still in high school.”

They also learn what Mr. James calls soft skills.

“That’s basically how to respect others, now to introduce yourself, how to talk properly. Things like that that will actually help them when they get into the business environment. And also public speaking.”

Mr. James has practiced what he preaches in this classroom. He used to be an accountant and worked for colleges and school systems.

“Teaching is what I was supposed to do. My wife actually told me I should teach in college. And I said nah, I’m not teaching. I’m doing accounting. And sure enough, she was right.”

And here he is 9-years later. Long enough to see some of his former students grow up, graduate, and succeed in the real world.

“It’s a feeling that I really can’t explain,” he says. “You know, when they see me and they say hey Mr. James, thank you. Or, do you remember when you taught me this? Or, do you remember when you showed me this? And it’s just a feeling that gives you goosebumps.”