Golden Apple: Jaclyn Robinson

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – Jaclyn Robinson’s relationship with literature was not something she actively pursued when she was a student. It just kind of happened.

“I got in trouble a lot in elementary school,” Robinson says. “If you were to ask my teachers today if I would have been a teacher, they would laugh you out the door. So I got a lot of time out, and the only thing I had in my room were books. And so I just began reading and fell in love with it.”

Now she helps her Fox Creek students learn to love it too. When we stopped by they were watching, and studying a TV show.

“I am using an old-fashioned episode of Wishbone that covers Don Quixote, and we are comparing and contrasting it and picking out the humor and the funniness of it. Because it pokes fun at Arthenian legends and we’ve been focusing on Arthenian legends for our unit.”

Mrs. Robinson’s goal is to make these old stories relatable to these young people.

“Especially the idea of Camelot. That we can have unity and peace and bring about goodness in others. And that is still relevant today. Some of the issues in old literature we still battle and deal with today.”

She’ll even bring in props and do whatever it takes to bring the stories to life.

“Literature is meant to be seen. It’s meant to be heard. It’s just not read. It needs to be an experience. And if they don’t experience, they’re not going to get it.”

All this hard work in the classroom and still Mrs. Robinson has time for her 2 young children and the family farm.

“We do cows, we have chickens, we have goats, we have donkeys, and my husband’s main operation is hay.”

So how does she do it? This wife, mom, farmhand. She’ll tell you her strength and her energy come from above. And her students reap the rewards every day.

“A lot of prayer,” she says. “A lot of prayer. I would not be able to balance it without God. I wake up every morning and I start my day doing a Bible study at 5 o’clock, 5:30 in the morning and that’s what gets me through it.”