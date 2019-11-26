He’s been in the classroom for a quarter century. How did he get here? Eric Holton is quick to give credit to his parents.
“My dad was an AG teacher,” Holton says. ” I followed in his footsteps. Went to the University of Georgia. Came here after I graduated and I’ve been here ever since. I love it. Great school and great administrators. I’ve really been blessed to be here.”
Today Mr. Holton is teaching electrical skills. Students learning to make connections and building character.
“Life is not about having one single skill to get you where you want to go. You need to have some knowledge in all areas. But also having the work ethic,, the perseverance to get where you need to be.”
Holton is also the FFA advisor and teaches welding.
“I just enjoy working with the young people. I really do feel blessed to be able to work with them. It’s fun to come to work everyday, I’ll just put it that way because everything is different everyday. All the different personalities, you get to interact with them and it’s just really a blessing.”
So where do they go from here? Spend some time in this part of the state and you’ll see Mr. Holton’s former students keeping their communities going strong.
“We’ve got several that are working over in Elberton at Whitlow,” he says. “There are several in the electirical field that are in apprenticeship programs right now, so I do get to see them. I always tell my kids I want to see you in 10-years and hear what great things you’re doing. And it is good to see them. It does bring you joy when you realize that theyve taken what you’ve started in class and they’ve been able to build a career and advance themselves.”
Golden Apple: Eric Holton
He’s been in the classroom for a quarter century. How did he get here? Eric Holton is quick to give credit to his parents.